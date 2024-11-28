Improvements border control and admission and expulsion of foreigners still lacking after 10 years. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In its fifth sub-inspection, the Law Enforcement Council (the Council) notes that the follow-up and implementation of recommendations that were not (fully) followed, with regard to border control and the admission and expulsion (immigration control) of foreign nationals on Sint Maarten, have been delayed for almost 10 years. The reports primarily concerned the Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS).

