International Men’s day November 16th. | SMN NEWS

International Men's Day, celebrated on November 19th, is a global awareness day for men's health and well-being. Fortunately for us in the Caribbean, this day was inaugurated in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999. It was created by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh to commemorate his father's birthday. In acknowledgment of this observance, Sonia Noel Inc., in collaboration with the Sonia Noel Foundation, is proud to host four events – three of them will be online, and one will be onsite at Theatre Guild, catering to young men primarily.

These four events will highlight and seek solutions for the social issues faced by men, both mentally and physically. While some may argue that men's issues are already well-represented, it's important to recognize that these issues often go unaddressed or are stigmatized. By dedicating a specific day to men's health and well-being, we can foster a more inclusive and supportive society for all.

The Sonia Noel Foundation has hosted events in the past to commemorate this significant day. This year, three virtual events are scheduled commencing at 7 pm Guyana time. The Men Across Borders series will feature speakers from various countries from the 18th to the 20th. The esteemed panel includes.

Dr. Clinton Urling from Guyana. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience across various sectors. His professional endeavors span significant roles in hospitality, oil and gas, real estate, and supply chains for both restaurant and construction materials.

Oliver Chikodzore is from Zimbabwe and lives in South Africa. He is a mentor, Entrepreneur, author, and investor who stands as a beacon of hope and innovation within the global community. He is dedicated to reshaping the narrative of Africa's future.

Dr Anthony Bowen was born in Guyana and has resided in New York for over 30 years. He is a dynamic technology and digital marketing leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions.

Dr Akanimo Odon is a Nigerian living in London He is Head of Africa Strategic Partnerships, Lancaster University UK. Dr Odon is a dynamic speaker who is continuously invited worldwide to present at many events.

Saurel Quettan is a Haitian American. Saurel has helped entrepreneurs, CEOs, founders, and owners of small to medium-sized businesses enhance their emotional intelligence, master effective communication, and build high-performing teams.

Wilson Heaton is an American who got into an accident while under the influence of alcohol and was incarcerated. It was during those years that Wilson learned the capacity of the mind, the power of love, and how to live in gratitude.

Pastor Joe Persaud is a Guyanese living in New York for decades. He is the Founder of Hope is Rising Global and the CEO of Insurance Co. in NYC. Pastor Persaud is the senior pastor at Liberty Bible Church and travels around the world, providing hope for many people

Romario Hastings is a proud Indigenous Guyanese young man who is a very active

Toshao in his village and also an Indigenous Relations Consultant

