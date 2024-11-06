Justice Committee Chair MP Roseburg anticipates Key Updates in Friday’s Follow-Up Meeting on Police Resources and Justice matters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This coming Friday, a critical continuation of the Central Committee meeting will take place, led by a request from, MPs Brug, De Weever and Roseburg. Together, we have called for this meeting to ensure that the Minister of Justice directly addresses urgent questions about the state of our police force and justice system—issues that put the safety of our community at risk.

This meeting follows our initial session on October 21, where key questions were raised about police capacity, resources, and working conditions. Now, we expect concrete answers from the Minister, with an opportunity for us to ask further additional questions needed to clarify the Ministry’s immediate plans.

The state of our police force is a matter of pressing concern. Police officers are leaving, and without replacements, capacity is dwindling at an alarming rate. There aren’t enough new recruits in Sint Maarten to cover the gaps, and even with ongoing training efforts, it would take years to reach the staffing levels needed to serve the community effectively. This reality highlights the need for an urgent, short-term solution to support our police force immediately.

I therefore stand firmly in solidarity with NAPB- Sint Maarten President Marcus Pantophlet, who has called attention to the unacceptable conditions our officers are facing. As Pantophlet pointed out, the lack of reliable patrol vehicles severely limits the KPSM’s ability to protect and serve, while also posing direct risks to officer safety. Police vehicles and other resources are vital tools for our officers to perform their duties effectively. Additionally, the health risks faced by customs officers due to unsafe working conditions are issues that cannot be ignored. Our justice personnel are facing increasingly difficult and hazardous working conditions, and this situation is untenable.

These concerns are more than just operational challenges—they are issues of safety, for both our officers and the entire community. It’s clear: we cannot compromise on safety. Every delay or underinvestment in the police force puts our community at risk, and we cannot allow that to continue. This is not an area where corners can be cut or solutions postponed.

One of my primary questions for the Minister on Friday is simple but urgent: What is the Ministry’s short-term plan to address this crisis?The Minister has previously mentioned plans to purchase new police vehicles, partly funded through the Crimefund, but we need a clear timeline when this will take place. To avoid the ministry to continue to work ad-hoc its important to have the crime fund policy in place with the 2025 budget as outlined in the motion approved by parliament on October 29th 2024, where the minister of justice is urged to consider incorporating funding allocation for Law enforcement.

As we approach this Friday’s meeting, I encourage the Justice Ministry to recognize the urgency of these issues and prioritize swift, actionable solutions. The safety and well-being of our officers and the community they protect are directly linked to these decisions, and the Ministry must act accordingly.

I look forward to Friday’s discussion and encourage the public to be present at this meeting in parliament or to tune in live at 2 pm on the parliaments YouTube channel . This is an issue that impacts every member of our community, and public awareness and involvement are essential as we push for solutions to enhance safety and security for Sint Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46364-justice-committee-chair-mp-roseburg-anticipates-key-updates-in-friday-s-follow-up-meeting-on-police-resources-and-justice-matters.html