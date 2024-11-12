Kooyman St. Maarten Completes Successful “Pink Positive” Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. | SMN NEWS

St. Maarten:— Kooyman St. Maarten wrapped up a meaningful and impactful Breast Cancer Awareness Month activation with its “Pink Positive” campaign, held during the second half of October. Aimed at raising awareness, supporting those affected by breast cancer, and fostering positivity within the community, the campaign engaged customers and community members with heartfelt initiatives, including a free breast cancer screening and the interactive “Pink Positive Wall.”

