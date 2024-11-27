KPSM highlights the importance of strategic investments in education, development and leadership. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) proudly underscores the importance of continuous investment in the education and development of police personnel. This commitment aligns with the strategic objectives outlined in the year plan of the Board of Police Chiefs (College van Korpschefs) for the Dutch Caribbean police forces.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46513-kpsm-highlights-the-importance-of-strategic-investments-in-education-development-and-leadership.html