KPSM Investigating Two Shooting Incidents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is currently investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Sunday morning and early Monday morning. These incidents resulted in gunshot injuries to two individuals, who later sought medical treatment. Police are actively seeking information from the public to assist in these investigations.

