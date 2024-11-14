KPSM Investigating Violent Assault Captured on Social Media; Public Assistance Requested | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has launched an investigation into a violent incident widely circulated on social media. The video depicts a male victim being subjected to severe physical abuse by several individuals. KPSM detectives have reviewed the footage and are seriously treating this matter.

The incident reportedly occurred at the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Marigot Hill Road in the St. Peters area. In light of the gravity of this assault, KPSM is urgently seeking the public's assistance in identifying both the victim and the individuals involved.

KPSM is appealing directly to the victim to come forward and make contact with the Detective Department. Additionally, anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim or any of the suspects seen in the video is encouraged to assist in this investigation. All information provided will be handled with the highest degree of confidentiality.

Contact Information for the Detective Department:

• Telephone: +1 (721) 542-2222

• Anonymous Tip Line: 9300

The community's cooperation is crucial to resolving this case and holding those responsible accountable swiftly. Any information, however minor it may seem, could be instrumental in advancing the investigation.

