PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) held its first official introductory meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Justice, Ms. N.M. Tackling, on Friday, December 6, 2024. The meeting took place at the Philipsburg Police Station, bringing together the Minister and the management team of KPSM.

