Les Fruits de Mer Association Launches New Local Wildlife Activity Book this Saturday with Free Giveaway Funded by Fondation Air France. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter, St. Martin:—The Les Fruits de Mer association is launching a new bilingual book about St. Martin wildlife, Wild Things! Animals of St. Martin Activity Book. People of all ages are invited to celebrate the new book at the free launch event. It will be held from 9am to noon this Saturday, November 30th at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. Free copies of the new book will be given to the public during the launch, thanks to funding from Fondation Air France. There will be a coloring station to start enjoying all the wonderful activities in the book. Light refreshments will be served, and the Amuseum’s exhibits and gardens will be there to discover.

“This book tells many of the big stories about St. Martin wildlife,” said co-author Mark Yokoyama. “It showcases animals that live only here, and explains why that is. It explores the night world of the island and its creatures. It takes the reader into caves and streams to see what is living there.”

