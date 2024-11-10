Let There Be Light: TEATT Ministry Spearheads Lighting of St. Maarten for Festive Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) is spearheading the lighting of the capital of the territory for this festive season.

Teaming up with a non-profit foundation, the ministry is carrying out this project, which has been ongoing for several years, to enhance the atmosphere in town and around St. Maarten to make it attractive for both residents and visitors during this holiday season.

According to Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of TEATT, “We want the festive spirit to continue from St. Martin Day straight into the holiday season by lighting up town and other parts of the island, including the Boardwalk and the Simpson Bay area.”

“This is a project this government is taking seriously and in collaboration with a private foundation, we want to create a more festive environment so that people could come into town in droves as they have done in the past, both for leisure and for shopping,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

“We will be revealing more details about the official launch of this lighting project in due course,” the minister said, while adding that she will also be unveiling a package of pleasant surprises related to this matter soon.

