Lewis Signs Agreement to Launch Phase 2 of New Prison Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis, representing the Government of St. Maarten, in collaboration with the Government of the Netherlands and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has officially signed an agreement to initiate Phase 2 of the New Prison Project. This phase, supported by a joint investment of $52 million USD from St. Maarten and the Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations, marks a pivotal transition to the construction of a state-of-the-art correctional facility designed to meet the highest international standards.

