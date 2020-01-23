Lifeless body discovered in the Cay Hill area. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The police patrol and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the Hisap Road in Cay Hill area on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at approximately 08.00 am where a lifeless body had been discovered in a home.

Upon arrival, the patrols were met by a family member who had discovered the body in the home, not showing any signs of life. According to the information received from the family member, the deceased had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon and they decided to visit the home this morning. In the home, there were no signs of foul play.

The doctor

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33762-lifeless-body-discovered-in-the-cay-hill-area.html