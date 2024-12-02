Major exposure for St. Maarten during Caribbean Influencers’ visit to experience and capture the island’s tourism products. | SMN NEWS

St. Maarten’s tourism product and some noted personalities received a major publicity boost regionally and wider afield when a number of highly-rated Caribbean influencers and cultural ambassadors used their platforms to highlight some of the island’s cultural attributes, loved personalities, entertainers, businesses, engaging activities and popular locations.

PHILIPSBURG:— Hosted by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) with support from several hospitality partners, the influencers and ambassadors, who received a red carpet welcome upon arrival to the island, included Barbados’ Queen of Soca and Caribbean Cultural Ambassador Her Excellency the Hon. Dr. Alison Hinds; popular Trinidad “What You Know” social media sensation, Daniel Loveless; Trinidad’s Steel Pan Superstar Joshua Regrello; Emo News, the top media influencer in Dominica; the dynamic community leader, radio host and DJ Sweet Sister Sensia from St. Kitts & Nevis and, the adventurous Aquamanrd from the Dominican Republic.

"The Caribbean market, especially during the Holiday season, is one that has traditionally been a great source of visitors for us. Bringing several top-notch influencers from the region to have a taste of St. Martin and tell their millions of followers about what they actually experienced in person is a very effective way to get our story out there, not only to the Caribbean region but indeed to the world at large. I want to thank the STB and all the sponsors who made this possible. This is a singular way to promote the island; it is gratifying that this was a collective effort. Together, we will achieve greater things." said Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of TEATT.

The influencers and ambassadors have a significant reach of approximately 3 million friends/followers via their respective social media platforms. Before, during, and after their visits to St. Maarten, they made posts about their experiences on the island, giving their audiences a glimpse into what the island is all about and what it has to offer through their eyes. Through their extensive networks and the numerous followers on popular social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and etc., their combined reach impacted wide-scale awareness and interest in visiting the destination. Consequently, the positive publicity that St. Maarten received throughout the Caribbean and worldwide is immeasurable.

“Their extensive range of followers are experiencing St. Maarten through their eyes as they engaged with the community through a combination of featured interviews as well as participation in various activities, the local lifestyle, culture, restaurants and entertainment hot spots. Their vibrant spirits (re)captured the hearts of St. Maarteners and left lasting memories throughout the Caribbean and beyond," said Jacqueline Louis, Caribbean Agent for St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

Although the annual St. Martin Day festivities and the gastronomic St. Maarten Flavors signature event were among the highlights of their trips, the influencers enjoyed a wide range of unique experiences ranging from fine dining to local delicacies, street shopping to bar and club hopping, tours and a spa day to showcase the vast variety of exciting things that can be experienced in sensational St. Maarten. The influencers also visited several local cultural, scenic and entertainment spots, creating content for current and upcoming regional marketing campaigns.

The influencers/ambassadors were high in praises for the warm welcome and hospitality received while on the island and were in awe at the range of experiences that can be enjoyed with a sense of freedom and safety throughout St. Maarten.

Alison shared these warm words about her Sweet St. Maarten experience: "I can honestly say that the week I spent on the beautiful island of Sint Maarten (French and Dutch sides) was nothing short of amazing! I had the opportunity, thanks to the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau, to see the island in a more personal and intimate way. I felt the warmth of the people, tasted some delicious food and had some very special and memorable experiences that I will cherish. But more than that, this is only the beginning. I can’t go into detail as yet but, know there are great plans in the works that will involve my return to your picturesque island and I’m excited for what’s to come. Je suis contente retourner à bientot!,” commented Hinds. "St. Maarten is truly a special place,” she added.

The trip also included some special events. The Queen of Soca, for example, participated in a specially organized "Up Close & Personal" with Dr. Alison Hinds inspirational event at University of St Martin (USM) on November 13, 2024, in which she reached out to inspire and uplift the lives of young women on the island. This event, which was organized by STB in collaboration with the University of St. Martin, was co-hosted by the Phenomenal Women and Essence and Mind Foundation.

“St. Maarten is my favorite Caribbean Island without a doubt," said Regrello. "I encountered the warmest people and enjoyed an unlimited amount of experiences, including the natural interactions with people on the streets and the cross-cultural connections with Sweet Pan Entertainment and many others throughout the community through my passion for playing the steel pan anytime and anywhere. I’ll be back for sure!”

A number of local businesses, entertainers and personalities, who are seen as St. Maarten's very own cultural ambassadors, were also showcased in several interviews on 'What Yuh Know,' resulting in regional promotions, which sparked connections to international networks with the potential to expand their reach and expose their career from St. Maarten/St. Martin to the world.

Daniel Loveless shared the following about his Sweet St. Maarten experience: "My stay in SXM was nothing short of amazing. From the moment I arrived, I was met with a hearty greeting at the airport and treated like a true VIP. I have never travelled to another Caribbean island and felt so at home! While I love all Caribbean countries, what stood out to me the most was the friendliness of each and everyone on the island. I was showered with gifts by numerous supporters of the show and it truly created a special place in my heart. The nightlife was like a nightlife I had never experienced before and I enjoyed learning new languages, genres of music and even dances I hadn’t known of before. The views of the crystal clear beach and mountains were a breathtaking sight every single day. St. Maarten is truly a special place, a place I will miss dearly when I’m not there. A place I miss while typing these words. No amount of words can describe the amazing, somewhat life changing trip this was. Thank you for the love St. Maarten. I’ll be back sooner than you think."

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau thanked the regional personalities for their visit and the local sponsors, establishments and individuals for opening their doors and hearts to give them a taste of St. Maarten's unique "twice the Caribbean" charm. Several destination marketing campaigns and promotions are being planned in follow-up to their initial trips.

This venture was made possible by STB in collaboration with Holland House Beach Hotel, Simpson Bay Beach Resort, Seaview Beach Hotel, Commodore Suites, St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association – SXM Flavors, Majesty Car Rental, with support from T's Closet, Endless Summer, La Classe Boutique, Bubbles Tours, Nectar Spa at the Cliff, Colombier Guavaberry, Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco, The Creators Kayak Tour, Rosie's Beach Bar, Sweet Pan Entertainment, Inspired Selfie, Cisco's Transportation, Rainforest Adventures, Cooking & Baking with Trish, Dany's Beach Bar and French St. Martin – Festival de la Gastronomie.

For further information please stay tuned to St. Maarten Tourism Bureau's social media pages on Facebook/ Instagram.

