Migratory Bird Festival at Amuseum Naturalis 9am to Noon Saturday, November 16th | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:— The public is invited to a free festival celebrating St. Martin’s migratory birds this Saturday, November 16th! The Migratory Bird Festival will be held from 9am to noon at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House in the French Quarter. The event will include the launch of a new bird coloring book: Migratory Birds Around Me. The book will be available for free at the event while supplies last. Kids can dive right into the books at the festival’s coloring station. Guests can also play fun bird games in the Amuseum’s gardens, learn about the science of bird tracking, and explore the museum exhibits and grounds.

