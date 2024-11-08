Minister of Justice Cancels Friday’s Meeting: Will He Fulfill His Promise to Address Critical Matters and Answer Key Questions, or Leave It to His Successor? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Chair of Sint Maarten’s Justice Committee, MP Roseburg, has expressed disappointment over the unexpected cancellation of a crucial meeting with the outgoing Minister of Justice, originally scheduled for Friday. Despite the Minister’s earlier commitment on October 21 to return within a week to address over 50 pressing questions, his withdrawal leaves critical issues unresolved just weeks before the end of his term on November 26.

