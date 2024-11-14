Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis gets more vehicles for KPSM Fleet. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In addition to the previously announced nine new vehicles for the police force of St. Maarten funded through the Crime Fund, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis on Thursday announced the acquisition of an additional three vehicles through the capital expenditures budget. This supplementary acquisition is in the final stages of a tender process, which is set to conclude this week. After the bidding closes, a committee will evaluate submissions to select the most suitable offers, ensuring these vehicles meet KPSM’s operational requirements.

