PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis addressed the media and the public on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing outlining some of his achievements during his tenure as Minister. Below is the full address.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46461-minister-of-justice-outlines-some-of-his-achievements-during-short-stint.html