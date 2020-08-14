Ministry of Justice currently finalizing process for certificates of conduct. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—In its effort to further streamline the application process of certificates of conduct, the Ministry of Justice has sought to deepen its cooperation with the Public Service Center (PSC). The new process that is being adopted is similar to that which takes place in Curacao. Initially, the Prosecutor’s office maintained the mandate to provide certificates of conduct, however, earlier this year, the mandate was retracted on March 27, 2020.

After careful review and deliberation of the entire process, the necessary steps have been taken to give the Public Service Center the mandate of providing the certificates of conduct to the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35418-ministry-of-justice-currently-finalizing-process-for-certificates-of-conduct.html