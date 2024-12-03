Ministry of VROMI Announces Landfill Holiday Schedule. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announced on Tuesday its landfill hours for the upcoming holiday season.

Christmas Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill for Wednesday, December 25, 2024, from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Boxing Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill for Thursday, December 26, 2024, from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Regular operational hours will return to normal on Friday, December 27, 2024.

New Year's Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill for: Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Regular operational hours will return to normal on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Happy Holidays.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46552-ministry-of-vromi-announces-landfill-holiday-schedule.html