Ministry of VROMI Successfully Hosts GIS Training Program- 15 Participants Graduated. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and Environment (VROMI) is proud to announce the successful completion of an 11-day-long Geographic Information Systems (GIS) training program conducted through project CORENA (Coastal Resilience Needs Assessment). The training was designed to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of VROMI and the Nature Foundation to manage and utilize spatial data for research initiatives and decision-making.

The GIS training programme was led by Mona GeoInformatics Institute (MGI) out of Kingston, Jamaica. Led by MGI Executive Director Mr. Luke Buchanan, who served as Lecturer and Lead GIS Trainer, he was joined by GIS Instructors, Mrs. Shelly-Ann Robinson, Senior GIS Technician at MGI, and Miss Ajani Bissick, GIS Consultant for MGI and PhD student at McGill University, Canada.

Mr. Buchanan reported a successful GIS training programme, with positive feedback from students who were thrilled to learn essential skills in creating maps, collecting and processing GPS data, georeferencing, and digitizing GIS data, among other critical techniques learned.

