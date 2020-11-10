Motion of No Confidence Against Curacao Minister of Traffic; on The Corner | SMN NEWS

Willemstad, Curacao:— After Curacao’s Minister of Traffic, Transport and SpatiaWillemstad, Curacao, After Curacao’s Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning: Zita Jesus Leito, made a declaration of approval of confidence towards a construction project at a beach “Playa Grote Knip aka Kenepa Grandi” to help disabled people to reach the beach better.

CONCERNED CITIZENS STOP CONSTRUCTION.

Concerned citizens initiated a petition to halt the construction process, where 4000 signatures have now been placed.

Yesterday, Minister Leito expressed that the construction had been halted, because no building permit had been applied for neither issued for the construction of a wheelchair ramp.

