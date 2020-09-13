Motorcycle Rider died due to freak accident. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A motorcycle rider lost his life on Sunday afternoon after a freak accident on the Airport Boulevard.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that the rider was riding along the Airport Boulevard with a group of other riders. He said that based on the information he received the rider lost control of his motorcycle and hit a white SUV then the side rails. The badly injured man was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center where he succumbed. The police department is busy investigating the causes of the accident.

