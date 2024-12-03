Motorworld Launches Changan in The Bahamas. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Changan was introduced to The Bahamas on Friday, November 15th, with a highly successful launch event. The occasion was attended by a diverse crowd, including business professionals, families, and car enthusiasts. As the official Changan Distributor in various islands in the Caribbean, representatives from Motorworld were present for this momentous occasion. Changan marks the first automotive brand offered by Elite Motors, a company founded by industry leaders from Friendly Ford Motors and Sanpin Motors, well-known automotive dealerships in The Bahamas.

The evening’s festivities kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially marking Changan’s debut in the local market. Event highlights included $5,000 in Changan gift certificate giveaways, live demonstrations of self-parking technology, and exhilarating test drives, offering guests the chance to experience Changan vehicles firsthand on the road. Attendees also had the opportunity to explore eight different Changan models, including the Eado Plus sedan, the Hunter pickup truck, and a variety of SUVs such as the CS35 Plus, CS55 Plus, and X7 Plus. The standout models of the night were the Uni-T, Uni-K, and the fully electric Deepal S07, which garnered considerable attention from the crowd.

“We’re thrilled to bring Changan to The Bahamas,” said Tim Moses, Managing Director of Elite Motors. “Changan blends affordability, spacious design, safety, and high-performance engineering, offering remarkable value. With SUVs starting at an affordable price and a best-in-class five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, these vehicles practically sell themselves.”

Changan’s launch in The Bahamas is the culmination of Motorworld’s expansion plan over the past two years. After successfully launching in St. Maarten, Motorworld has become the official regional distributor of the brand. Changan is now available for purchase in 11 islands in the region, with more launches soon to come.

"We are incredibly proud of the growth Motorworld has achieved over the last few years. As we look to the future, we are eager to shape the next chapter of Motorworld’s journey”, shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld.

