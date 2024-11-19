MP Lacroes highlights urgent traffic congestion concerns and proposes ‘immediate Solutions’. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament, the Honourable Francisco Lacroes, has expressed serious concerns about the growing traffic congestion in several key areas of the island, including St. Peters, Sucker Garden, Simpson Bay, and the A. Th. Illidge Road. This issue has become particularly acute in the aftermath of heavy rains that have left roads riddled with potholes, mud, debris, and large puddles, significantly slowing down traffic.

Every morning, hundreds of children and working adults from St. Peters, Ebenezer, South Reward, and Saunders are stuck in gridlock from as early as 6:30 a.m., with some not reaching Carrefour's roundabout until close to 9:00 a.m. He said, "This is an unacceptable and stressful way to begin the day." He emphasized that while the damage caused by recent rains is evident, it is critical to move beyond identifying the problem and focus on solutions.MP Lacroes urgently calls on the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the Ministry of Justice to address the situation. He proposed that both Ministries work collaboratively to implement measures to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly during morning rush hours.

Among the proposed solutions is the feasibility of deploying additional police officers to critical intersections in the mornings to help manage and direct traffic flow. He also said consideration should be given to the suggestion made by some community members to temporarily restrict access to the two Saunders bridges for incoming traffic to Saunders while allowing only outgoing traffic to reduce the congestion caused by vehicles attempting to cut through secondary roads.

At the same time, MP Lacroes has asked whether there are plans from the Ministry of VROMI and the Justice Ministry to restore signage and introduce clearly marked merge lanes, which would help ensure smoother movement of vehicles and avoid unnecessary bottlenecks. MP Lacroes says the traffic problem is "not limited to St. Peters." He highlighted other major roads, such as A.Th. Illidge Road, and areas like Simpson Bay also face unusually high congestion, with motorists reporting delays significantly longer than usual. He stressed that these conditions are further exacerbated by the ongoing festive season preparations, which traditionally increase activity as residents and visitors shop for the holidays and more people are on the island.

"The damage to our roads has put an enormous strain on our infrastructure," MP Lacroes explained. He added that the holiday season will worsen the situation unless immediate measures are implemented.

MP Lacroes also touched on the parking challenges in Philipsburg, noting that the influx of vehicles over the past months has filled the town's roads and parking lots. This issue is expected to escalate with the holiday season approaching, further compounding traffic problems. He called for at least temporary solutions, such as designated parking areas or additional parking zones, to alleviate the mounting pressure on Philipsburg's roads. "This is not about placing blame but about taking immediate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," MP Lacroes emphasized. He expressed confidence that the Ministries know the challenges and urged them to act swiftly, stating, "We cannot afford to wait while the situation deteriorates further."

The Member of Parliament concluded by reiterating his commitment to addressing the concerns of his constituents and collaborating with the relevant authorities to find practical, effective solutions.

