MP Lacroes slams Prime Minister over silence on mould crisis in the Government Building’s. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament, the Honourable Francisco A. Lacroes has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina's persistent silence on the hazardous mould conditions plaguing the Government Administration Building. In two separate letters sent on September 25 and October 29, MP Lacroes raised urgent concerns about the health risks faced by civil servants working in the Government Administration Building, yet he has received no response.

"How is it acceptable for the Prime Minister of this country, a medical professional, to remain silent while our civil servants breathe in dangerous mould spores daily? This isn't just negligence. It is a blatant disregard for the health and safety of the people who keep this government running," said MP Lacroes. MP Lacroes's statement came on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, after what he said was "a long enough wait for a response from the Prime Minister."

In his initial letter dated September 25th, MP Lacroes outlined the growing health issues reported by civil servants, including respiratory complications. He requested answers to critical questions about the maintenance of the building, such as the upkeep of the building's ventilation system. He also asked about past and current efforts to remediate the mould problem and whether ongoing financial disputes with SZV, the building's owner, are hampering maintenance. Yet, despite the gravity of these questions, the MP says, "The Prime Minister has failed to provide even a basic acknowledgement of receipt of my request."

Frustrated by the lack of action, MP Lacroes sent a follow-up letter on October 29th, reiterating the dire need for immediate attention. With no response to date, he is now going public with his concerns. "Every additional day of inaction places civil servants at greater risk of chronic health problems. This is not just a mould issue but a health crisis that requires urgent intervention," MP Lacroes emphasized. The MP said he had first opted to write the letters as he wanted to ensure that there was nothing to suggest politics was being played, but the silence from the PM is deafening. In the meantime, police and immigration workers have also asked about the mould in the police station and the building in Simpson Bay by the bridge.

He questioned whether the Prime Minister's inaction stemmed from ignorance or indifference. "I truly hope Dr Mercelina's silence does not reflect a lack of regard for the people who work tirelessly to serve this nation," he stated.

As a medical professional, the Prime Minister's silence is particularly damning, according to MP Lacroes. "Dr Mercelina's background as a physician should compel him to take charge of health-related issues, not ignore them. His inaction is both shocking and unacceptable."

MP Lacroes condemned the administration for failing to communicate with civil servants or the public on this pressing issue. "These workers deserve better than this deafening silence. Where is the leadership? Where is the compassion, he asked?”.

"The time for silence is over. The Prime Minister must answer these questions now. Civil servants cannot wait another day to have their health and safety prioritized." MP Lacroes also called on the broader government and relevant agencies to step up and address the issue. "If the Prime Minister does not act, then others in the government Coalition must take the reins. Our civil servants deserve to work in an environment that does not threaten their well-being." MP Lacroes said it was not just about mould but also about the lack of respect for our workers, accountability from our leaders.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46558-mp-lacroes-slams-prime-minister-over-silence-on-mould-crisis-in-the-government-building-s.html