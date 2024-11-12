MP Omar Ottley Calls for Immediate Action in Response to Flooding; Flash Flood Exposed Unpreparedness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Amidst the recent heavy rains and ensuing floods, residents of St. Maarten have expressed frustration over delays in emergency response and flood mitigation efforts. Amongst the areas impacted is Ebenezer, Cul de Sac, Cole bay, Mullet Bay and other areas where residents have reached out to Member of Parliament Omar E.C. Ottley regarding their concerns over blocked roads, obstructed drainage systems, and rising safety issues.

MP Ottley is now calling on the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) to step up its response and improve emergency preparedness to safeguard the well-being of St. Maarten’s citizens. “Residents are facing serious hazards due to blockages in trenches and lack of timely debris removal on the roads,” MP Ottley stated. “Homes are being flooded, not solely because of the intense rain, but because critical drainage pathways are blocked, causing water to back up and search for alternative routes.”

A particular concern is hillside homes that now stand at imminent risk due to a failing retaining wall. Many walls, meant to stabilize the house, have given way under the pressure of the rainfall, leaving the structure dangerously exposed. “This is not just about property,” Ottley emphasized. “This is about the safety of our people. Failing retaining walls call for an increase in VROMI inspections. Properties that adhere to proper building codes decrease their chances of damages and families being put at risk.” MP Ottley drew attention to the apparent decline in emergency response compared to previous years, which, he noted, demonstrated a more proactive approach to managing such natural events.

The MP urged VROMI to prioritize clearing blocked trenches, conducting urgent safety inspections, and immediate cleaning of the roads. “We cannot change the weather, but we can change how we prepare for it and respond,” he said.

