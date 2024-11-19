MP Omar Ottley wishes ‘strength and good health’ to St. Maarten’s Men on International Men’s Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In observance of International Men's Day, Member of Parliament Omar EC Ottley extends heartfelt wishes to all men across our community and around the world. Today, it serves as an important reminder of the significant role that men play in shaping society and fostering a brighter future.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46445-mp-omar-ottley-wishes-strength-and-good-health-to-st-maarten-s-men-on-international-men-s-day.html