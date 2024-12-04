National Institute of Arts’ Nutcracker Intensive Showcases Talent and Unity at Freegan Food Foundation Fundraiser. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Institute of Arts (NIA) proudly concluded its week-long Nutcracker Intensive with a captivating performance at the Freegan Food Foundation Fundraiser held on November 30 at the John Larmonie Center. This event marked a milestone for the NIA, as its Youth Orchestra and dancers came together to present a stunning preview of selections from the beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker.

Under the skilled leadership of Maestro Juan Cristobal Palacios, the Youth Orchestra delivered a masterful performance, showcasing the remarkable progress of its young musicians. Simultaneously, the NIA dancers, trained under the expert guidance of Miss Graciela Acedo, brought the timeless choreography to life with grace and artistry.

"This collaboration exemplifies NIA's commitment to fostering a spirit of unity and mutual support among all our departments," said Arlene Halley Newhouse, Executive Director of NIA. "Seeing our students perform together at such a high level is a testament to their hard work and the dedication of their instructors."

The 2024 Nutcracker Intensive was made possible through the generous support of the Republic Bank’s 2024 Power to Make a Difference program, of which NIA is honored to be a recipient partner. The Youth Orchestra receives additional year-round support from the St. Maarten Development Fund, ensuring ongoing opportunities for growth and artistic excellence.

NIA extends its heartfelt gratitude to Freegan Food Foundation for the opportunity, all supporters, students, and instructors who made this event a success. This performance marks another step forward in NIA's mission to nurture the next generation of artists and create a vibrant cultural community in St. Maarten.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Philipsburg Cultural Center, Back Street on Dec. 20 at 7:00 pm, Dec. 21 at 3:00 and 6:00 pm and Dec. 22 at 3:00 pm. General admission is $20. For more information about NIA and upcoming performances, don't hesitate to get in touch with 520-0444 for information or visit our Facebook page

