Nature Foundation St. Maarten and Ocean Science Team Research Performance of the Innovative Artificial Reef Structures “IntelliReefs”, to Improve Denuded Coral Reefs. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Last week, the Ocean Science Team of Reef Life Foundation was on the island to assess and research the 14-month performance of the ‘IntelliReefs’ artificial reef substrates which were developed to enhance coral and fish growth; deployed as premier in St Maarten waters at the end of 2018. The team which collaborates with the Nature Foundation was funded by the Waitt Institute, conducted several research and monitoring dives on the ‘coral enhancing’ structures in the Marine Protected Area and on sites around the island. The researchers discovered coral settlement varieties, important coral contributors and highly diverse marine species

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33872-nature-foundation-st-maarten-and-ocean-science-team-research-performance-of-the-innovative-artificial-reef-structures-intellireefs-to-improve-denuded-coral-reefs.html