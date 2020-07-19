NIA Summer camp kicks off on July 7th. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Institute of Arts Youth Orchestra’s 5-week Summer Program kicked off on July 7. All COVID-19 safety and prevention measures in place the young musicians embarked on a journey of theory, instrument practice, and “Capita Selecta” in which every week they explore the different realms of music with their instructors. New students are getting an opportunity to explore the orchestra and the instruments world; they get to take their instrument home so they can practice daily. NIA would like to thank the St. Maarten Development Fund for their generous donation of 50 face masks for the students

