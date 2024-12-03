NV GEBE introduces “load limiting” services to help manage customer payment compliance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As NV GEBE is continually advancing the company's plans for reliable energy supply on behalf of the community of St. Maarten, several developments have also been made with the full restoration of it’s commercial systems. This includes the ongoing efforts towards the full restoration of consumer billing/invoicing services.

As part of our ongoing efforts to modernize and safeguard the island's power infrastructure, we are introducing Power Load Limiting technology. This measure is designed to improve grid stability, promote fairness in electricity usage, and enhance safety for our customers and the wider community. This functionality is designed to enhance service management and provide better energy usage monitoring. The new Load-limiting program will be implemented across all commercial and residential accounts and will start immediately.

Power Load Limiting is an advanced system programmed into your electricity meter to cap electricity usage at the kVA (kilovolt-amperes) capacity initially paid for during your property’s connection to the grid. The kVA allocation is determined based on inspections by the Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) and reflects the load capacity approved at that time.

The Load Limiting services allow the electrical meter to restrict the amount of electricity available to the consumer’s property if the account remains unpaid after the invoice due date. This means that while some essential devices may still function, the customer’s overall electrical supply will be reduced. This feature will automatically activate on the Invoice Due Date if payment is not made.

Pre-Payment Stage: Please note that if payment is not received within 5 days after the load limiting period begins, a full disconnection of service will follow. Post-Payment Stage: Upon payment, the client will have their energy load fully restored to its original capacity (full load or reconnection). To avoid any inconvenience, NV GEBE strongly encourages customers to make payments on or before the due date stated on their utility bills.

"With Load Limiting, we aim to provide both a financial and operational advantage for our clients. This system supports better energy usage control and also helps customers remain current with up to date payments of their energy bills, fostering a more sustainable relationship with power consumption," said Ing. Patrick Drijvers, Distribution Manager. Ing. Patrick Drivers added that this initiative comes as part of our ongoing efforts to optimize energy distribution and offer clients more flexibility in managing their energy costs. By implementing Load Limiting, we also aim to promote timely payments, reduce unnecessary energy waste, and support clients in improving their overall energy management.”

“The implementation of load limiting is a significant milestone for NV GEBE, showcasing our commitment to improving energy management and service reliability," stated Mr. Troy Washington, Temporary Manager of NV GEBE. "This initiative reflects the hard work and innovation of our Distribution and Commercial team, and we are confident it will benefit both our customers, the community and the company as a whole.

We understand that changes in service delivery may raise concerns, but it is important to note that Load limiting is not unique to St. Maarten, On the northern side of the island, EDF, our sister utility company, has already implemented this same initiative. NV GEBE remains dedicated to supporting our community and invites customers to reach out with any questions and concerns about load limiting. Our customer care team is ready to provide detailed information and assist in understanding how this system benefits us all.

