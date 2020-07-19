One positive COVID -19 patient was on board repatriation flight on Saturday, second passenger test inconclusive and will be retested. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richard Panneflek: About 75 persons who returned to St. Maarten on the repatriation flight from Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday were tested at the airport; 1 person tested positive for COVID-19 and 1 person tested inconclusive and will be re-tested. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 did not have symptoms when they arrived at the airport and was wearing a mask in-flight and at the airport. Therefore, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by other persons on the flight or at the airport is deemed minimal. <br

