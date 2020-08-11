PFP Leader Melissa Gumbs tested positive for COVID-19 | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG— Leader of the Party for Progress (PFP) Melissa Gumbs confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday night that she also tested positive for the COVID-19. Gumbs is the 3rd Member of Parliament that have tested positive thus far.

Last week when Gumbs attended a virtual Parliamentary meeting it was clear that she was exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

In the post-MP Gumbs said that when PFP MP Raeyhon Peterson tested positive for COVID-19, she also did the test and was tested negative, she said despite the negative test result she took the necessary steps and went into isolation while

