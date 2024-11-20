Philipsburg becoming a “ghetto” with garbage overflow. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger Marten, said on Wednesday that Philipsburg, the island’s capital, is becoming a “ghetto” due to the amount of garbage piled up and littering by residents, businesses, and visitors.

Heyliger Marten said the last six months ago, she expressed concerns that Philipsburg was beginning to resemble a ghetto, and unfortunately, the situation has worsened. The Minister said she has been bombarded with countless text, photos and calls about the blatant disregard for cleanliness, especially on the boardwalk, which has become overwhelmed with waste by concerned citizens and businesses in town.

She called on the community to understand that keeping the town clean is not solely the responsibility of the government or garbage collection services. Businesses and the community at large must also play a collaborative role. With this in mind, and in partnership with the Ministry of VROMI, the government is urgently addressing this issue. Key solutions include:

• Improving communication between businesses and the garbage company.

• Enforcing forced garbage collection schedules and clear signage.

• Introducing penalties for non-compliance and incentives for keeping the area clean.

• Purchase of additional garbage bins.

• Upgrading waste management infrastructure and launching public awareness campaigns.

• Exploring third-party monitoring to ensure accountability.

