Pilot shipment to test new fresh produce supply line. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The Public Entity Saba last summer approved a project to investigate possibilities to accomplish a more reliable supply of fresh produce, in terms of availability, quality, and price. As part of this project, a new supply line from Miami to Saba is tested later this week by the Big Rock and Unique supermarkets. This should lead to the availability of more high-quality fresh produce that remains fresh longer.

Crises have shown that securing the supply of fresh produce on Saba remains a challenge. At the start of the crisis, caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, it became ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36581-pilot-shipment-to-test-new-fresh-produce-supply-line.html