PJIAE to open as planned on August 1st to US flights. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever announced at the Council of Ministers press briefing that the government of St. Maarten will go ahead and reopen its borders (Princess Juliana International Airport ) as of August 1st to flights coming from US ports. De Weever said the flights have been reduced, however, there are 5 flights that will be coming from Florida.

The Minister further explained that inspections were conducted at restaurants and hotels to ensure all businesses catering to tourists are prepared and have in place the necessary

