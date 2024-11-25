Police of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Urge Drivers to Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Rising Traffic Accidents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) calls on all road users, including those operating two-, three—, and four-wheeled vehicles, to take urgent precautions when navigating the island’s roads. This appeal comes in response to a troubling increase in serious traffic accidents over the past week, some resulting in life-threatening injuries and even loss of life.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46501-police-of-sint-maarten-kpsm-urge-drivers-to-exercise-extreme-caution-amid-rising-traffic-accidents.html