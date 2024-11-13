Police Urge Caution on St. Maarten’s Roads Following Recent Serious Accidents Amid Hazardous Conditions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is urging drivers and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution following a series of serious traffic accidents in recent days. These incidents, currently under investigation by officers from the Traffic Department, occurred on Airport Road, Bush Road, and A.Th. Illidge Road, resulting in multiple injuries and extensive property damage.

