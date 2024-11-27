Prime Minister Luc Mercelina Officially Launches Reconstruction of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a momentous step forward, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina marked the official launch of the long-awaited reconstruction of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village—fondly known as “Carnival Village”—on Wednesday. The Prime Minister himself operated heavy equipment to commence the demolition phase, signaling a renewed era for this beloved cultural landmark.

Standing before a crowd of distinguished guests, cultural stakeholders, and community members, Dr. Mercelina reflected on the significance of this reconstruction. “This is more than repairing physical structures; this is about restoring a cornerstone of Sint Maarten’s culture, identity, and economy,” he declared. “Carnival Village is not just a venue—it’s where we celebrate who we are as a people.”

