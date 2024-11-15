Princess Beatrix Inaugurates New Princess Juliana International Airport Terminal, Honoring 80 Years of Aviation History on Sint Maarten.n | SMN NEWS

SIMSON BAY:— Today marked a historic day at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The airport commemorated the re-opening of its state-of-the-art terminal building, with a both festive and royal ceremony attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands. The occasion carries historical significance, as it marked almost exactly 80 years since the airport was first inaugurated in 1944 by Princess Beatrix’s mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Juliana of the Netherlands, after whom the airport is named.

Nearly eight decades after the airport was first opened by Princess Juliana, Princess Beatrix unveiled a commemorative plaque, symbolizing a connection that spans generations. With applause from dignitaries, local officials, and the community, the event highlighted the enduring bond between the Dutch Royal Family and Sint Maarten—a bond that has supported the island through times of prosperity and challenge alike.

