Princess Beatrix visits Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— On the morning of October 15th, 2024, HRH Princess Beatrix landed on Saba, greeted by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and a welcome song from a group of primary school children. The Princess’ visit focused on nature education and conservation, and youth recreation.

The first stop was at the Saba Research Center of Saba Conservation Foundation where various institutions conduct marine research. A tour of the laboratory was given by Arno Verhoeven of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), for which the Princess is a patroness of, and Director of SCF, Kai Wulf. A description of the work being carried out at the research center was given, focusing on the active restoration of the reef grazers needed to make the coral reef more resilient. The Princess also viewed the sea urchins and the Caribbean spiny lobster, caught locally in the famous and biodiverse Saba bank.

Following this, Princess Beatrix visited the recently renewed Queen Wilhelmina Park, named after her grandmother. Upon her entrance, a group of children performed a song and a walk through the park was hosted by Mascha van Werven, Director of Jantje Beton. The Princess is also patroness of Jantje Beton, with their aim being to create more access to safe yet challenging play areas for children to keep them engaged and healthy. Other representatives of PES also shared a brief narration of the remodeled, historic stone oven located at the front of the park and presented the future plans for the park. Princess Beatrix also held conversations with several young children, learning more about what outdoor play means for them while sharing her own experiences as a child. At the end of the tour, Princess Beatrix unveiled the nameplate of the Queen Wilhelmina park, marking its official reopening.

In the afternoon, Princess Beatrix listened to an engaging presentation given by SCF’s Junior Rangers while at the Botanical Gardens. The children informed the Princess on reforestation efforts, using seed-bombs, which encourages growth of new plants and trees. In tandem with the children, Princess Beatrix threw a seed bomb into the Botanical Garden, symbolizing the many efforts being taken towards nature conservation. Following the presentation, James ‘Crocodile’ Johnson received a lifetime achievement award, in the presence of the Princess, for his more than 30 years of service to Saba Conservation Foundation.

The Princess’ last visit of the day was to The Spot, the youth center in The Bottom. She was greeted by Suzanne Laszlo, the director of UNICEF Netherlands, as Saba has recently taken steps into officially signing on to be a Child Friendly City. Princess Beatrix also held insightful conversations with a group of young people, centering on their experiences related to growing up on Saba, the practice of positive parenting, and emphasizing the power of one’s imagination.

Princess Beatrix left Saba in the afternoon, with many residents present at the airport to see her off, as she continues her journey back to the Netherlands.

