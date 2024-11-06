Prudential Tax Services Secures Landmark Win for Client in Complex Aruba Tax Case. | SMN NEWS

ARUBA/PHILIPSBURG:— Prudential Tax Services and its team of associates have achieved a significant victory on behalf of a client in a high-stakes tax dispute involving a former construction company Director and complex transactions by the former business partner. Originally facing potential liability exceeding Afl. 500,000, the client’s disputed amount was successfully reduced below Afl. 10,000, thanks to the effective defense and strategic approach led by Prudential’s tax and risk experts.

The case centered around a situation in which the client faced scrutiny due to business activities conducted by the business partner in the name of a company that had been previously closed. The partner’s business dealings raised questions within the Tax Office, leading to substantial penalties, interest, and assessment charges targeting the Director.

In a surprising and decisive legal maneuver, Prudential’s team succeeded in having previously inadmissible protest letters ruled admissible. This critical step allowed the defense to present a comprehensive argument that ultimately convinced the Aruba Tax Office to revise the assessment amounts, eliminating significant accrued interest and penalties.

“Our team was committed to ensuring that our client’s rights were protected and that every avenue was explored to secure a fair outcome,” said Natasha Manuela of Prudential Tax Services. “This case highlights the importance of procedural diligence and skilled defense in tax matters. We are pleased that our efforts brought about a just resolution for our client.”

This landmark case underscores Prudential Tax Services’ expertise in handling complex tax disputes and reaffirms the firm’s dedication to advocating for its clients in high-stakes tax matters. Through in-depth knowledge of local tax law and an unwavering commitment to justice, Prudential has once again demonstrated its reputation as a leader in tax consulting and defense in Aruba and beyond.

About Prudential Tax Services: Prudential Tax Services is a leading tax consultancy firm specializing in tax compliance, advisory, and dispute resolution across the Caribbean. Known for its commitment to excellence and strategic advocacy, Prudential Tax Services and its team members work diligently to achieve the best outcomes for their clients in various sectors, ensuring compliance and mitigating tax-related risks.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46373-prudential-tax-services-secures-landmark-win-for-client-in-complex-aruba-tax-case.html