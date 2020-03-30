Public Prosecutor’s Office receiving visitors on appointment. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As a preventive measure against COVID-19, starting today, March 30th, 2020 and until further notice, the Public Prosecutors Office is closed to the general public and will only be receiving visitors on appointment.

For more information or questions also call the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten

at: +1721 542 2243/ +1721 543 0109 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

