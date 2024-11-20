Ralph Cantave Represents St. Maarten at Aruba’s Prestigious Children’s Book Festival. | SMN NEWS

ARUBA/PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten author and speaker Ralph Cantave made a remarkable impact at the 32nd Festival di Buki pa Mucha (Children’s Book Festival) in Aruba, held from November 3rd to 8th. As one of 16 authors featured in the event, Cantave captivated audiences with his storytelling talents, serving a slice of St. Martin’s culture and history to the forefront. With his latest children’s book, Steve Takes a Stand, he engaged young readers, educators, and organizers alike, earning admiration for his interactive presentations and passionate messages.

