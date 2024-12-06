Result of 2.43% Sint Maarten Government Bond per December 6, 2024 of the Country of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten has received subscriptions with respect to the 2.43% loan per December 6, 2024- 2049 of the Country of Sint Maarten for a total nominal amount of NAf. 132,000,000 at an issue price of 100.00%.

The Government of Sint Maarten has accepted the subscriptions at a price of 100.00%, at a yield of 2.43%. The nominal amount of the loan accepted is NAf. 132,000,000.

Settlement is due on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

Willemstad, December 6, 2024

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46570-result-of-2-43-sint-maarten-government-bond-per-december-6-2024-of-the-country-of-sint-maarten.html