Road Repairs to Begin on LB Scott Road Tonight as part of the Asphalt Resurfacing Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This evening, Sunday, December 8, road repairs will commence on LB Scott Road as part of the ongoing asphalt resurfacing project. The work will begin at 7:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024.

During this time, there will be a one-way lane closure to facilitate the milling of the road. Vehicular traffic will still be able to pass, but drivers are urged to exercise caution and follow the instructions of traffic management personnel on-site. Emergency vehicles will be given preference and right of way at all times.

Additionally, small road repairs and work on other problem areas will start tomorrow,w December 9th, 2024, further contributing to the improvement of local infrastructure.

Key Details:

• Date & Time: Sunday, December 8th until Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

• Location: LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive until Churchill Roundabout.

• Traffic Flow:

o One-way lane closure will be in effect.

o Vehicular traffic will still be able to pass.

o Emergency vehicles will have preference and right of way at all times.

• Work Details:

o Milling of the road as part of the asphalt resurfacing project.

We thank the public for their understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the quality and safety of our roads.

