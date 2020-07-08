Robbery suspects still at large. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Robbery suspects fled the scene of a crime after demanding an undisclosed amount of cash from the Peking Supermarket on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020.

The Sint Maarten Police Force detectives are currently investigating a robbery that took place on the Welfare road at approximately 3:45 on Tuesday. Two masked males dressed in dark clothing entered the supermarket brandishing a firearm and demanded the daily earnings of the establishment.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Detectives on the case are requesting the help of any persons that may have any information

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35137-robbery-suspects-still-at-large.html