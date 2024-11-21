Robert Wickham Joins RFHL Board of Directors. | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad:— Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) announced today the addition of Mr. Robert Wickham to its Board of Directors, effective November 19, 2024.

Robert Wickham is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in leading technology-based businesses and a notable track record in management, consulting, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership. He began his professional journey at the esteemed Boston Consulting Group.

His distinguished career includes leadership roles at multinational companies, such as Salesforce and Oracle, where he spearheaded significant growth initiatives and technological advancements. At Salesforce, Mr. Wickham served as a former General Manager of Tableau Asia Pacific and Chief of Staff for the Asia Pacific region where he was responsible for the Platform & Emerging Technologies portfolio and the launch of Salesforce’s $50 million Australian venture fund and regional startup programme. At Oracle, Mr. Wickham had responsibility for leading the Engineered Systems business in Australia and New Zealand, and System Management business in North America. He also co-founded Go Fly Limited, a low-cost airline later acquired by easyJet.

In announcing the appointment, Mr. Vincent Pereira, Chairman of the RFHL Board of Directors shared, “Robert Wickham’s formidable leadership expertise in technology, entrepreneurship and corporate strategy makes him a valuable addition to our Board. We welcome him onboard and look forward to his keen insight which will certainly contribute to the Republic Group fortifying its position as a leader of innovation in the financial services industry.”

