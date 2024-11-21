Saba Wins Six Scuba Diver Readers’ Choice Awards at DEMA Show 2024. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Saba, fondly known as the "Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean," proudly secured six prestigious Scuba Diver Readers' Choice Awards at this year’s ceremony hosted by PADI during the DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas. The island was recognized in the following categories: Big Animals, Macro Life, Wall Diving, Advanced Diving, Underwater Photography, and Health of the Marine Environment.

Saba’s consistent commitment to marine conservation, its vibrant underwater ecosystems, and its dedication to offering unparalleled diving experiences have positioned it as a top choice for divers worldwide. This recognition was further amplified by Saba’s prominent feature in the Scuba Diving Magazine Special Edition Publication, which reaches over 85,000 readers. This spotlight serves as a tremendous opportunity to enhance destination exposure and solidify Saba’s reputation among diving enthusiasts.

"The accolades from the Readers' Choice Awards are a testament to Saba’s exceptional diving experiences and the island’s dedication to preserving its marine environment," said the Saba Tourist Bureau.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued partners and Sea Saba for their tireless efforts in making Saba a preferred diving destination."

Recognition in these awards, voted on by passionate divers, helps further position Saba as a must-visit destination for divers seeking extraordinary underwater adventures. From its stunning walls and macro life to its thriving marine ecosystems, Saba continues to captivate the global diving community.

Dema show

This year the Saba booth partners consisted of The Saba Tourist Bureau, Sea Saba, Juliana's Hotel and Aventura Boats.

