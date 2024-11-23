Serious Scooter Accident on Walter Nisbeth Road, three injured. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Shortly after 06.15 pm on November 23, 2024, Police Central dispatch received several calls of a serious accident on the Walter Nisbeth Road, close the Island Finance. Ambulance personnel, together with several police patrols, were dispatched to the location. On the scene, officers encountered three victims who were all injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a scooter was coming from the direction of the stoplights and going towards Philipsburg, striking an elderly male who was crossing Nisbeth Road simultaneously. The scooter rider, his female passenger, and the pedestrian suffered injuries, but none were life-threatening. They were all transported to the SMMC for further treatment. Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM are currently investigating this incident. Further information will be provided in the future.

